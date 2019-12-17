Winter season causing rise in coyote sightings

Winter is here, which means you may see more coyotes out and about.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says you should not be alarmed.

According to the DNR, coyotes are common everywhere in the state. Even in urban areas. And they tend to be more active during the winter months.

But this isn’t the only reason. Bare vegetation makes them easier to see.

The DNR says coyotes leave their parents to find a new home this time of year. And January is prime breeding time.

Coyotes like to eat animals and plants around yards and homes, including rabbits, mice, fruit, and squirrels.

DNR officials say coyotes thrive around people because of the abundance of food that comes with human development.

To reduce the possibility of pets having negative interactions with coyotes, keep them on a leash, in a kennel with a secure top, or indoors.

Problems between coyotes and people are not uncommon. You can make your property less attractive to coyotes by following these tips:

Clean up fallen fruit from trees or gardens.

Keep garbage secure.

Make sure pet food and treats are not left outside.

If you see a coyote around your yard, take down birdfeeders; coyotes could be attracted to the rodents eating the seeds.

Never intentionally feed a coyote, which could result in its losing its fear of people.

Making these animals feel unwelcome around humans can help maintain their natural fear of humans. But never corner or chase a coyote- always give a coyote a path to get away from you.

And if you so see a coyote and want it to leave, make it feel uncomfortable by:

Yelling

Waving your arms.

Spraying it with a hose.

Throwing tennis balls or small stones at it, but don’t throw anything that could be food, like apples.

Carrying a jar of coins to shake or a small air horn to make noise.

For more information about these animals head to wildlife.IN.gov.