Bedford Couple Arrested for Methamphetamine Charges

On Tuesday, January 7th, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES concluded a lengthy drug investigation by arresting a Bedford couple at their residence. ISP had received information that Jeffrey Rose, age 54, of Bedford, Indiana, and his wife, Shannon Rose, age 49, were possibly involved in dealing methamphetamine.

January 7, 2019, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Sgt. Greg Day and Troopers Caleb Garvin and Cody Brown went to the Rose’s residence in the 300 block of R Street in Bedford. Upon knocking on the door and making contact with Jeffrey, troopers smelled the overwhelming odor of marijuana and also observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. The residence was secured while troopers applied for and received a search warrant.

During the execution of the search warrant, troopers located marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over 5 grams of methamphetamine, which was individually packaged for sale. In addition, troopers located scales and other items of evidence showing that dealing was taking place.

There were two juveniles living in the residence. The Department of Child Services responded to the scene and ensured the safety and welfare of the children.

Once the investigation was complete, Bloomington Troopers arrested Jeffrey and Shannon Rose and transported them to the Lawrence County Jail.

Arrested and Charges:

Jeffrey Rose, 54, Bedford, IN

Dealing Methamphetamine between 5 and 10 Grams, Level 3 Felony Possession of Over 5 Grams of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony Neglect of a Dependent, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana, B Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor

Shannon Rose, 49, Bedford, IN

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony Neglect of a Dependent, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana, B Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia, C Misdemeanor

No photos were available at time of news release.

Anyone with illegal drug information is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411. Tips can remain anonymous.