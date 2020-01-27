Cooking Incident Sends Huntingburg Fire Department to The Lofts; No Injuries or Damages

A cooking incident caused the Huntingburg Fire Department to make a run on Saturday.

Just after 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 25th, the Huntingburg Fire Department was called to the Lofts at 1900 Medical Art Drive to the report of a fire alarm.

Arriving units noticed smoke coming from Apartment 3. When speaking with the occupants of the apartments, the cause of the fire alarm going off was that an occupant inadvertently placed a Styrofoam container onto a heating stovetop unit. The occupant removed the container but the fire alarm had already been set off.

No injuries were reported as well as no damage to the facility. The alarm was reset.

The Huntingburg Fire Department responded with five trucks and thirteen firefighters and were on the scene for about 20 minutes.