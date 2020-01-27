Crawford County Sheriff’s Office Catch Wanted Man

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department was able to catch a wanted person in connection to armed robbery.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office began looking for 22-year-old Austin Wilson on January 20th in connection to armed robbery. The Sheriff’s Office warned the public not to approach as he could be dangerous.

However, on Friday, The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was able to apprehend and arrest Wilson.

Wilson was arrested on charges of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, Criminal Confinement, Theft, and Interference with the reporting of a crime.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office wants to thanks the community and the Indiana State Police for helping them find Wilson.