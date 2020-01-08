DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology To Hold Annual Photo Contest

Ring in the new year and decade by entering a revamped historic preservation photo contest.

The annual contest, run by the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology, has been held since 2005 using a traditional print format to promote Indiana’s historic resources. While the purpose remains the same, this year the contest is moving to accepting only digital submissions; printed photos will not be accepted.

As in previous years, all subjects of photos must be at least 50 years old and in Indiana. Photos can be black and white or color and must have been taken within the last two years. Each photographer may enter up to three images, and an entry form is required for each photo.

Images should be emailed to aborland@dnr.IN.gov and must be JPEG files that are 10mb or smaller. Participates will only be able to send one photo and one entry form per email.

Participants will need to select one of five contest categories on the entry form in which to enter their photo: Color, Black & White, Kids (younger than age 18), Artistic, and Altered Image.

Go to dnr.IN.gov/historic/ for parameters of the Altered Image category, contest guidelines, and the entry form.

The entry deadline is April 3.