Friends of Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge hosting special seminar about the comeback of Indiana Whooping Cranes

Friends of the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge are hosting a special seminar about the comeback of Indiana Whooping Cranes.

International Crane Foundation Staff are leading the informational program.

By coming, you can learn about how to identify Whooping and Sandhill Cranes, the history of their decline and return, and where to go to in the state to see these birds.

The program is on Saturday, January 11th, at 9 am in the Oakland City Public Library. It will last for about one hour.

For more information, call Nancy Gehlhausen at 812-457-4859.