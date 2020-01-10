Jasper Police investigating after $17,000 worth of catalytic converters stolen from local dealerships

The Jasper Police Department is investigating after nearly $17,000 worth of catalytic converters were stolen from local dealerships.

JPD Detective, Gregory Brescher, says four were stolen. Two were taken from trucks at Uebelhor & Sons and from Ruxer Ford Lincoln Inc. in the middle of December.

Uebelhor & Sons Fixed Operations Manager, Shaun Vogler, tells us thieves even cut the frame of a truck in the process.

Ruxer Ford Lincoln Inc. Manager, Phil Abbett, says it ended up costing them thousands of dollars.

Abbett says it’s very frustrating to deal with a problem like this.

And this is not the only expense that the dealerships are facing. Due to the thefts, both dealerships say they’ve spent thousands of dollars on more security cameras and lights.

According to Detective Brescher, these thefts come in waves.

Brescher says this is still an ongoing investigation and are increasing patrols at the dealerships. If you have any information about these thefts, call the Jasper Police Department at (812) 482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at (812) 481-2677.