Minor Injuries Reported in Early Morning Crash

Minor injuries are reported after an early morning crash at a Jasper intersection.

Police say 61-year-old Michael J. Carr of Loogootee was driving behind 42-year-old Kimberly G. Butler of Jasper on 30th Street, near the Mill Street intersection around 5:50 Thursday morning.

Witnesses tell police Butler was stopped at the intersection when Carr rear-ended her.

Butler complained of neck pain but refused medical care at the scene.

Carr was not injured and was cited for following too closely.