Updated flooded road list (1/16/20)

Nine roads around Dubois County are still closed for high water.
According to the Dubois County Highway Department, the following roads are closed:
- County Road 875 West, South of County Road 150 North
- County Road 50 North, West of County Road 750 West
- County Road 800 West, North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms
- County 620 West, Dillon Creek
- County Road 150 South, West of Old Huntingburg Road
- Ell Creek Road, North of County Road 400 South
- Portersville Bridge Road, North of the Bridge in Daviess County
- Old Huntingburg Road, North of County Road 400 South
- County Road 400 South, West of Ell Creek Road
