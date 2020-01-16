Updated flooded road list (1/16/20)

Posted By: Ann Powell January 16, 2020

Nine roads around Dubois County are still closed for high water.

According to the Dubois County Highway Department, the following roads are closed:

  • County Road 875 West, South of County Road 150 North
  • County Road 50 North, West of County Road 750 West
  • County Road 800 West, North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms
  • County 620 West, Dillon Creek
  • County Road 150 South, West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road, North of County Road 400 South
  • Portersville Bridge Road, North of the Bridge in Daviess County
  • Old Huntingburg Road, North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South, West of Ell Creek Road

