Updated flooded road list (1/16/20)

Nine roads around Dubois County are still closed for high water.

According to the Dubois County Highway Department, the following roads are closed:

County Road 875 West, South of County Road 150 North

County Road 50 North, West of County Road 750 West

County Road 800 West, North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms

County 620 West, Dillon Creek

County Road 150 South, West of Old Huntingburg Road

Ell Creek Road, North of County Road 400 South

Portersville Bridge Road, North of the Bridge in Daviess County

Old Huntingburg Road, North of County Road 400 South

County Road 400 South, West of Ell Creek Road