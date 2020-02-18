Huntingburg Man Arrested on Several Drug Charges

A Huntingburg man was arrested on several drug charges last week.

On Friday, Indiana State Police Trooper Trey Lytton and members of the Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing Team and Huntingburg Police Department assisted Parole Agents with the Indiana Department of Corrections on a home visit at the residence of Jonathan W. Opel in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street in Huntingburg.

Opel was arrested and charged with a Level 6 felony county of Possession of Methamphetamine, 3 Level 6 felony counts of Possession of a Legend Drug, a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and a Class C Misdemeanor count of Possession of Paraphernalia.