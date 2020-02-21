Jasper Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Understanding Vehicular Crash

The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance after a crash injured a Jasper Woman.

Thursday afternoon at around 4:40 pm, Jasper Police were called to 6th Street and Truman Road in Jasper.

31-year-old Bradley Epple of Jasper was at the intersection waiting to turn onto Truman Road when the stoplight changed to yellow. Epple started to turn his 2007 Mercury Mountaineer when 24-year-old Brooke Scheeter of Jasper approached the intersection in her 2015 Lexus CT2, leading to the crash.

Epple suffered abrasions and Scheeter complained of chest pain. Scheeter was transported by EMS to Memorial Hospital. Both vehicles were a total loss

Epple says that Scheeter ran the red light, while Scheeter says that Epple turned into her path while she was proceeding through the yellow light.

The Jasper Police Department is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash. If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to call the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 and ask for Sergeant Bower, or leave him a voicemail.