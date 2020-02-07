Lawrence County Suffers From Cyber Attack; No Timeline for Restoration

Lawrence County’s computer network has apparently come under a cyber attack.

Early yesterday morning is when the attack came.

At this early stage, the county’s information technology service has not yet determined the type of attack, however it appears that multiple critical systems have been impacted in all county offices.

An emergency meeting was held yesterday afternoon in the commissioners room with I.T., Emergency Management, Commissioners, Sheriff, Clerk and Auditor. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has contacted the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center, Indiana State Police IDACS Section, and multiple other resources. Emergency Management has contacted the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Clerk has contacted the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office. There is an ongoing coordinated effort to address the problem and public safety is our first priority.

911 services and administrative telephone lines at the Sheriff’s Office have not been effected, however telephone services in most other county offices are down. At this time, the county does not have a timeline for restoration of services. The public will be updated as soon as more information is available. The public is asked to be patient with all county offices until the situation is resolved.