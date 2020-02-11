Martin County 2A To Hold First Meeting

A Martin County group is set to have their first meeting tomorrow in hopes of pushing Martin County to be a 2A Sanctuary County.

Martin County 2A is set to hold their first meeting tomorrow night at 7:00 pm at the Martin County Fairgrounds.

It is reported that Martin County 2A was formed in reaction to unprecedented attacks on gun owners’ rights in other states.

Author, attorney, tactical instructor, and radio host Guy Relford is set to speak at the event.