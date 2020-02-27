Petersburg Elementary Robotics Team To Head To State

Petersburg’s Elementary Robotics teams are headed to state after a successful season.

Petersburg Elementary robotics earned 16 trophies this season in the 4-5 competitions they attended.

All 5 Petersburg Elementary School teams, which consist of Pink Popcorn, Flaming Dragons, Dabbing Einsteins, Sour Power, and Pink Pegasus, qualified and will compete in the Indiana State VEX Robotics competition on March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. They will try to earn a spot at Worlds which will be held in Louisville, KY in April.

In order to qualify for the state competition, they had to be a 1st place team at a competition or win the excellence award at the competition. They also won many other awards like design and skills but these are not State qualifying awards.

Teams not only compete by driving their robots but must also go through interviews with judges and write code so that their robots perform autonomously.

