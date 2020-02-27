Purdue@WestGate To Host Indiana Autonomous Day 2020

Purdue@WestGate is hosting its Indiana Autonomous Day 2020 on March 3rd at WestGate Academy .

The full-day event, organized in partnership with the Battery Innovation Center and Energy Systems Network, includes a panel discussion, a startup showcase, keynote presentation, live technology demonstrations and networking opportunities for attendees.

The event’s panel discussion will be moderated by managing director of Energy Systems Network Matt Peak and will discuss innovation across autonomous systems and their impact on the future of Indiana. After the panel discussion, more than 10 startups and university labs will showcase their technologies and projects related to artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and autonomy from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the lobby area.

The Battery Innovation Center open house will start at 1:45 p.m. The rest of the technology demonstrations will be held until 4 p.m. at the Unfinished Lab Space and WestGate Academy building parking lot.

A full event agenda and registration information can be found on eventbrite.com For more information about other events and program resources for entrepreneurs, visit WestGate website at WestGate-Academy.com .