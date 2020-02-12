Safe Haven Baby Boxes coming to Evansville

Evansville will soon be home to Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

The Right to Life of Southwest Indiana and the City of Evansville are teaming up to install two boxes.

Right to Life is responsible for the funding, installation, and maintaining them.

These boxes will not cost Evansville a penny.

Each box will be temperature controlled.

Although locations have not yet been determined, the boxes are typically housed at hospitals or fire stations.

On-site medical personnel are alerted when a child is surrendered.

Three babies have been saved since September 2019 through Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Nine babies have been saved since April of 2016.

You can make donations for the Safe Haven Baby Boxes by calling the Right To Life of Southern Indiana Office by calling (812)-474-3195.