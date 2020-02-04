Special Meeting Regarding Festivals In Ferdinand To Be Held This Month

A special meeting involving new rules for Festivals in Ferdinand will be held this month.

In conjunction with the Ferdinand Heimatfest, there will be an informational meeting to explain and update all rules and regulations for future festivals and events. This includes, but not limited to, stage set up, beer gardens, backyard BBQ or tents.

This is said to benefit everyone because of the additions and changes for 2020.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 18th, at 7:00 pm in the backroom of the Ferdinand American Legion, which is located at 5th and Main Streets in Ferdinand.

For more information, contact Sue Fink at 812-630-2839 or email finkster@psci.net.