Spencer County Chamber of Commerce hosting annual dinner

The Spencer County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special dinner next month.

The Chamber’s Annual Dinner takes place on March 12th at 5:30 pm CST in the Spencer County Youth and Community Center in Chrisney.

This year’s guest speakers are Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann and SWIN Chamber President and CEO, Tara Barney.

To RSVP, contact Kathy Reinke at kathy@spencercountychamber.org.

For more information, contact the chamber office at (812)-649-2186.