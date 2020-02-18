Tanker truck fire causes traffic backup along I-64

A tanker truck fire caused a few travel headaches along I-64 this morning.
Warrick County Dispatch says they received calls about a tanker truck on fire in the westbound lane near the Dale exit and 54-mile marker around 7:15.
We’re told the truck driver put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.
No injuries were reported.
Pigeon Township firefighters responded to the scene.
All lanes are back to normal and running smoothly at this time.
