Tanker truck fire causes traffic backup along I-64

A tanker truck fire caused a few travel headaches along I-64 this morning.

Warrick County Dispatch says they received calls about a tanker truck on fire in the westbound lane near the Dale exit and 54-mile marker around 7:15.

We’re told the truck driver put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

No injuries were reported.

Pigeon Township firefighters responded to the scene.

All lanes are back to normal and running smoothly at this time.