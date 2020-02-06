Wanted Loogootee woman facing additional charges after escaping from custody

A wanted Loogootee woman is facing additional charges after escaping from custody.
Martin County Sheriff Deputies were trying to locate 36-year-old Roberta Warren at a Loogootee home last Wednesday.
Warren was wanted in Martin County on an active failure to appear warrant for methamphetamine-related charges.
Once in custody, deputies say Warren freed herself and ran.
After a physical altercation, deputies took Warren back into custody.
Warren was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on the active warrant and charged with escape and resisting law enforcement.
