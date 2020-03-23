The Jasper Municipal Gas Department says the urgent danger from this morning’s gas line has passed.
The gas leak occurred at 36th and Newton Street in on Jasper northside this morning.
We’re told that a contractor accidentally ruptured the gas line and contact the gas department immediately.
Department employees will continue going door to door to check the welfare of their customers in the area.
There is no longer a threat to the public.
Be the first to comment on "Gas break traffic restrictions lifted"