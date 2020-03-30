Helpful COVID-19 Links

As COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, continues to spread, Indiana’s state government is doing everything in its power to help Hoosiers stay healthy and get necessary medical care. Our state is also working hard to help those who have temporarily lost their jobs and businesses that are struggling. Some details were announced this week by the governor and more relief measures are in the works.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) website, in.gov/coronavirus, is a great place to get information, including the number and locations of confirmed cases in Indiana, how to best protect yourself, the symptoms of the virus and more. General questions from the public or healthcare provider inquiries can be directed to the 24-hour, ISDH COVID-19 Call Center at 877-826-0011.

With all Hoosier students now learning from home, the Indiana Department of Education provides planning and guidance documents to help parents in working with their children. These resources can be found at bit.ly/DOEremotelearning.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, many small business owners are struggling right now. To help them, Indiana has partnered with the U.S. Small Business Administration, which is currently accepting applications for Economic Injury Disaster Local Loans in all Indiana counties. To apply for these funds to help pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable or other bills, visit www.SBA.gov/disaster.

For those who are unemployed, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reminding Hoosiers that unemployment insurance benefits can be done electronically at unemployment.in.gov. At this website, you can find additional unemployment resources, including frequently asked questions for COVID-19 work-related issues.