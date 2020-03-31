Indiana’s Positive COVID-19 Cases at 2,159; 49 Deaths Reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have now been updated.

As of Tuesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 49 deaths, 2,159 positive cases, and 13,373 individuals tested.

When looking at our local counties:

• Dubois- 3 cases

• Orange- 3 cases

• Crawford- 1 case

• Posey- 4 cases

• Lawrence- 9 cases

• Gibson- 4 cases

• Warrick- 8 cases

• Vanderburgh- 18 cases

Daviess, Martin, Spencer, Perry, and Pike counties all have no confirmed cases at this time.

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.