Jasper residents asked to NOT flush non-flushable items

The Town of Jasper is asking residents to not flush certain items that are deemed as non-flushable.

Jasper Wastewater Facilities Manager, Ed Hollinden, says they’re aware of the increased use in “flushable” wipes and the flushing of other items such as baby wipes, disinfecting wipes, napkins, and paper towels.

Although Hollinden says “flushable” wipes are not a new concern to the wastewater industry, they are asking residents to pay extra attention to what they are using and to not flush anything other than toilet paper.

The flowing products should not be flushed:

-diapers

-paper towels

-all-purpose cleaning wipes

-women’s hygiene products

-make-up remover wipes

-baby and adult wipes (even those labeled as “flushable”)

-gauze/Band-Aids

Wipes and paper towels do not break down like toilet paper and can clog systems very quickly.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the Jasper Wastewater Treatment Facilities at (812)-482-3277.