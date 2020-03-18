Local recycling centers changing public hours because of COVID-19

The Martin County Recycling Center is reducing its hours effectively immediately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Center will now be open to the public on Tuesdays from 9 am to 4:30 pm and on Saturdays from 8 am to 12 pm until further notice.

Shoal’s Recycling Center will keep its regular hours of operation.

The Dubois County Solid Waste Management District’s Process Center is also changing its business hours because of the pandemic.

Until April 16th, the SWMD Process Center will pause its public hours.

County services will be limited to only essential business.

For more information or to discuss further options for your items, call the office at (812)-482-7865 or email duboiscoswmd@psci.net.

The other eight-county residential recycling and trash sites will continue their regular hours with additional safety measures in place.

For more info about the Dubois County Solid Waste District go to duboiscountyrecycles.org, their Facebook page or call 812-482-7865.