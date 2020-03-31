ORV Accident Takes Life of Celestine Man

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that resulted in the death of a Celestine man.

Keith Thewes, 55, was operating his ORV along a ditch line when the accident occurred. He was found by a family member on private property off of County Road 820 E, approximately a half-mile south of State Road 164.

Dubois County Dispatch was notified of the ORV rollover accident with entrapment at 3:18 p.m.

Lifesaving efforts were started on scene, and Thewes was transported to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Before the accident occurred, Thewes was spraying weeds on his property. A sharp change in elevation along the ditch line is believed to be the primary cause of the ORV accident.

Responding agencies included the Celestine Fire Department, Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Jasper Memorial Hospital EMS and Indiana Conservation Officers.