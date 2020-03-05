Statewide Tornado Exercise Set for March 18th

With tornado season on the way, Indiana is making preparations so that everyone can stay safe.

To focus attention upon the rapidly approaching tornado and severe weather season, the week of March 15th-21st, is designated as Severe Weather Preparedness Week throughout the State of Indiana. The purpose of this proclamation is to stress the importance of promoting the public’s awareness of what actions to take in case of tornadoes and other types of severe weather.

To go along with Severe Weather Preparedness Week, Wednesday, March 18th has been selected as the date for the Statewide Tornado Exercise which will be initiated at approximately 10:15 a.m. (EDT). Should actual severe weather be a threat that day, the exercise will be held on March 19th. There will be no evening exercise.

Participation in this annual exercise will help improve tornado preparedness and severe storm awareness programs and plans.

The goal is to prevent, if possible the potential number of deaths and injuries from tornadoes and other severe storms this season.

For more information, please contact your local county emergency management agency.