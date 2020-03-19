University of Evansville Report that Harlaxton College Student Tested Positive for COVID-19

A University of Evansville reports that a Harlaxton College student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Harlaxton College is part of the University of Evansville’s study abroad center in Grantham, U.K.

The student is reportedly self-isolating outside of Indiana and did develop symptoms until after returning to the United States.

Although the student is not currently at the campus, the university felt that it was right to make it public.