West Boggs Lake and DNR Conducting Crappie Tagging Study

West Boggs Lake in Daviess County and the DNR are conducting a crappie tagging study and you can help.

If you catch any crappie, inspect and look for the presence of a tag, which would be located on a dorsal fin. When a tag has been in the water over a period of time, algae begins to attach resulting in the tag appearing brown or black.

Then you are supposed to remove the tag and report the capture to the DNR. Tag return envelopes are available at West Boggs Lake boat ramp, DNR creel clerk, and property gatehouse.

Then you are asked to fill out the information on the tag return envelope and drop the tag into the envelope. Envelopes can be returned to wherever you obtained the envelope. Only one tag is necessary per envelope. If you don’t have a return envelope, return the tag with the date of capture, if you released the fish or not, and your name and address to the DNR Bloomington Field Office.

For more information, call the Bloomington Field Office at 812-278-8300.