WJTS TV 18 re-broadcasting Governor Holcomb’s daily press conference addresses

WJTS TV 18 will re-broadcast the daily press conference address from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb nightly at eight p.m. following the WJTS local news.

The local TV station will feature the Indiana Governor’s address each night he holds a press conference from that afternoon. WJTS TV 18 is available on local cable outlets, Smithville, PSC or over-the-air with an antenna.

Our radio sister station WAXL 103.3 FM “The Fix” broadcasts that address live from the statehouse each day as well.