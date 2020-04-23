Dubois County Ties for 34th Highest County Response Rate in the Nation at 66.1% Response Rate

Dubois County is in the top 40 of United States counties participated in the 2020 US Census.

Currently, Dubois County has a 66.1% response rate and is tied as the 34th highest county response rate in the nation, but it also means 1 of every 3 Dubois County residents have yet to report in before Census workers need to visit your home in-person for door-to-door surveys.

Kenneth Eck with Purdue Extension-Dubois County wants Dubois County residents to remember that data collected not only sets representation in Washington DC, but also determines the federal funding allotted to counties for schools; roads; public works; emergency, rescue, and medical services, and much more. The population numbers are also frequently used by businesses to decide where to build factories, offices, and stores. Developers use the data to determine locations to build new homes and revitalize old neighborhoods. Data collected also impacts families and communities for the next ten years.

Current response rates for Dubois County include:

Dubois County’s response rate of 66.1%, which has tied for 34th in the U.S.

Birdseye’s response rate is 55%.

Ferdinand’s response rate is 62.9%

Holland’s response rate is 55.2%.

Huntingburg’s response rate is 54.9%.

Jasper’s response rate is 66.6%.

When regarding townships:

Bainbridge Township has a response rate of 66.5%.

Boone Township has a response rate of 67.5%.

Cass Township has a response rate of 63.7%.

Columbia Township has a response rate of 61.8%.

Ferdinand Township has a response rate of 67.6%.

Hall Township has a response rate of 78.7%.

Harbison Township has a response rate of 70%

Jackson Township has a response rate of 75.6%

Jefferson Township has a response rate of 67.4%.

Madison Township has a response rate of 75.1%

Marion Township has a response rate of 65.9%

Patoka Township has a response rate of 57.2%.