Indiana granted Federal Disaster Declaration; Stay-At-Home order extended to April 20th

Indiana has been granted a Federal Disaster Declaration.

Governor Eric Holcomb and state leaders made the announcement during their daily briefing on Friday afternoon.

This will provide the state with funds to cover the costs of emergency needs including crisis counseling, food programs, temporary shelters, protective equipment, safety resources, and personnel.

Holcomb also signed an executive order to extend the public health emergency bu an additional 30 days- to May 5th.

The first public health emergency was declared on March 6th and allows the state to increase coordination across all levels of governments in the state’s response to COVID-19.

Governor Holcomb is also extending the Stay-At-Home Order and restrictions on bars and restaurants an additional two weeks- to April 20th at 11:59 pm ET. This executive order will be signed on Monday.

Additional actions taken on Friday include:

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has been working closely to provide maximum flexibility, including using telehealth, to treatment providers to ensure that crucial services for people that suffer from Serious Mental Illness, and children who suffer from Severe Emotional Disturbances can continue.

o Hoosiers can call 211, or contact your insurance company, to find access to tele-therapy, and talk to your doctor about whether medication might be right for you during this time.

o Additional mental health guidance can be found here: https://coronavirus.in.gov/files/IN_COVID-19_MentalHealth_03.31.20.pdf

FSSA announced more than 152,000 Indiana households will receive additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits when April distributions begin this Sunday.

o The additional funds are intended to help Hoosiers obtain food and support for their families while Indiana responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to learn more: https://www.in.gov/fssa/files/SNAP_additional_funds_4-3_FINAL.pdf

This weekend the Indiana National Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Indiana State Department of Health will scout locations for potential alternative care sites. Hoosiers may see the Indiana National Guard members traveling in communities and should not be alarmed.

Gov. Holcomb signed a joint letter from all three branches of government to local criminal justice leaders regarding the impact of COVID-19 on detention facilities.

o The governor, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, House Speaker Todd Huston and Chief Justice Loretta Rush signed the letter which asks local judges, sheriffs, and county leaders to properly identify which low-risk, non-violent juveniles and inmates, if any, may be re-evaluated and released safely into their communities under pretrial, probation, or community corrections supervision. Click here to see the letter: https://www.in.gov/judiciary/files/covid19-2020-0403-release-assessment-local-effort.pdf

Six Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches will be open by appointment only beginning Monday, April 6 to process new Commercial Learner’s Permits (CLP), new Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL), and upgrade/downgrade for the CDL to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement credential transactions.

o These branches are opening for appointments to support the current critical need to increase the number of new licensed commercial truck drivers on the road delivering supplies and to aid in the start of agricultural season in our state. Click here to learn more: https://www.in.gov/bmv/files/pr-clp-cdl-appointment-only-hours.pdf

Click here to download public service announcements (PSAs) recorded by the state for your use: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/egf210ognxxyx4h/AADYd7E-tBn7P6gtiLSZUiVBa?dl=0

More information may be found at the ISDH website at coronavirus.in.gov and the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.