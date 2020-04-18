Ketcham Memorial Center Now has 26 Positive Cases of COVID-19; Three Reported Deaths Due to Illness

Ketcham Memorial Center has released an update regarding its COVID-19 situation.

As of Saturday, COVID-19 has resulted in three deaths and 26 positive cases at Ketcham Memorial Center.

Public Health Officials and the CDC have been contacted.

Read their full statement below:

While we strive for transparency in everything we do, please know that we are bound by federal guidelines under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). which protect the privacy of our residents and staff, who may not want their conditions known. Our medical directors follow all established federal laws We notify families of any change in the medical conditions of loved ones. Our residents are our priority.

As of today, cases of Covid-19, the illness resulting from the novel coronavirus, 3 death, 15 residents tested positive and 11 staff members tested positive. 7 residents are in the hospital. 8 residents are in quarantine. 11 staff members are in quarantine. We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread.

Developments are changing day by day, minute by minute. Our focus remains on the health and well-being of everyone at Ketcham Memorial. We must also recognize our team for the concern and commitment they have shown to our residents during this challenging time. Our mission has never been more meaningful.

Thank you all for your support. We will provide updates regularly. If you have any questions, please email kathy@ketchammemorial.com