Mandatory Water Conservation Emergency Measure declared in Loogootee

The City of Loogootee Water Works Department Public Water Supply System is experiencing a water shortage due to the extended power outage from last night’s storms.

Due to this, a Mandatory Water Conservation Emergency Measure has been declared and will be in effect until the electric power is restored and the City of Loogootee Water Works Department can safely restore the water supply.

All customers are asked to adhere to any and all conservation measures and limit their usage to necessary household uses only.

Conservation measures include:

-judiciously sprinkling, watering, irrigating shrubbery, trees, grass, and other vegetation; eliminating the wasteful sprinkling on surfaces such as streets and sidewalks.

-limiting water use while washing trucks, trailers, driveways, paved areas, and other outdoor surfaces

-repairing and replacing leaking water fixtures and service lines

-using appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers when they are full

-turning off the water when brushing teeth and shaving

-using a higher land mower setting to provide the natural ground with shade and promote the soil’s water retention

-washing cars with a bucket of soapy water and using a nozzle to stop the flow of water from the house between rinsing

-covering swimming pools when not in use to reduce evaporation