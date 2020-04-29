Survey Shows 44% of Corn Fields and 23% of Soybean Fields in Dubois County Planted

Crop surveys completed by Purdue Extension – Dubois County on Sunday, April 26, 2020 found 44% of all corn fields planted and 23% of soybean fields planted, with most of these fields planted during the first few days of last week. Heavy rains totaling well over 2 inches from Thursday through Sunday have temporarily halted planting as farmers continue to ready additional fields for crops through the application of fertilizers, livestock manures, and herbicides.

Farmers should understand that even when fields are again fit to plant as field dry, producers need to keep an eye on air and soil temperatures that may drop again in the coming days. Burn-down sprays can be very slow to work during cold weather as weeds are slow to move the herbicides throughout the plants, and growers should make adjustments on chemistry or wait until it warms up for application. For nitrogen, moist soil conditions will actually be favorable for N retention and most losses should be minimal.

Low soil temperatures can be problematic for corn, especially if temperatures drop into the low 40’s following planting. For soybeans “imbibitional chilling” is a concern for soybeans that have been planted in cool/wet conditions, mainly if soybeans take up moisture during the first 24 hours of planting. There are several factors affecting this, but soybeans typically require 140-160 heat units for emergence. Growers who are planting in cool/wet conditions are encouraged to make sure to “insure” their seeds with seed treatments, especially in fields with disease history.

Overall, growing degree days have been below normal, and the seven day outlook shows likely below normal temperatures and average precipitation. For May, the southern half of Indiana may be looking at increased precipitation, while models are currently showing average temperatures. The three month outlook indicates a high degree of confidence that temperatures and precipitation will be above normal.