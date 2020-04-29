Two people injured in Spencer County crash

Two people are in the hospital after a late-night crash in Spencer County.

Indiana State Troopers and Spencer County Sheriff Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on State Road 66 North at 1250 East Evanston Road on Tuesday night.

According to a preliminary investigation, 43-year-old Edgar Maurico Ortega of Dale pulled in front of 62-year-old Leslie David Rudisill of Evansville, who was driving on State Road 66.

We’re told that both drivers were flown to area hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.