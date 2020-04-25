YMCA of Southwestern Indiana planning to re-open facilities on May 4th

The YMCA Board of Directors and leadership team are planning on re-opening the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana facilities on May 4th.

Facility locations include:

Ascension St. Vincent YMCA- 516 Court Street Evansville, IN 47708

Dunigan Family YMCA- 6846 Oak Grove Road Evansville, IN 47715

Community Outreach- 516 Court Street Evansville, IN 47708

YMCA Caldwell Community Outreach- 1930 S. Garvin Street Evansville, IN 47713

Officials say this will be a soft-opening with a phased approach.

Some areas of the facilities will be available. Other areas will become available at a later date.

To help with this process, the board of directors and leadership formed a plan:

6ft social distancing will be maintained throughout the building

Wellness areas and tracks will be open but with additional social distancing and spacing

Our gymnasiums will be open to individual basketball play but no gameplay or pickleball

Our pools will open starting May 6th for lap swimming with proper distancing

In-person Group Exercise will not be available but we will continue posting virtual content on our Virtual Y that can be done at home at your convenience

Child Watch, Youth Activity Centers, and other social areas will not be available

Further operational specifics and safety measures are still being finalized and will be emailed to members next week.

Member services and programs are also not available when the facilities re-open on May 4th.

We’re told these services will return when it is safe to do so.

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana will continue following local, state, and federal regulations.

For more information, visit ymcaswin.org/