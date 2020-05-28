Dubois County Democratic Party endorsing U.S. Congress candidate

The Dubois County Democratic Party is endorsing a candidate for Indiana’s 8th District Congressional Seat.

Thomasina Marsili is the first female candidate for U.S. Congress to ever be endorsed by the Dubois County Democratic Party.

Party Chair Mike Kendall says they are endorsing Marsili because she represents the 8th District’s diversity, shows empathy for the common person, and for her COVID-19 response.

Kendall also says that Marsili has acquired and distributed PPE to health care workers, public employees, and more throughout the district.

Marsili has a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Marion University in Indianapolis.

Marsili has worked as a Business Manager and an EMT.

She is currently an Educator associated with IVY Tech and is a member of the Board of Directors of Indiana Stonewall Democrats.