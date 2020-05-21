Dubois County School Districts teaming up to create taskforce

All Dubois County School Districts are working together to form a taskforce.

This taskforce will work on plans to safely and appropriately reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to a press release, school officials say that there is an immense amount of guidance and information that must be used to inform their future decisions.

But most importantly, school leaders are waiting on guidance from the Governor’s Office, Indiana Department of Education, and state/local health departments.

Each county is unique and the solution to starting school in fall will be just as unique.

More information will be released once school leaders receive clarification of the situation from various sources.