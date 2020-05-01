Dubois Strong’s COVID-19 Emergency Loans Reach Max

In response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Dubois Strong launched the Dubois Strong Emergency Loan Fund on April 15, 2020, to assist local small businesses. The fund was available to applicants who were referred through local financial institutions for up to $5,000 with an interest rate of 1.5%.

As of 4/30/2020, Dubois Strong maxed out the funds for the Emergency Loan Fund and will no longer be accepting applications. A total of $63,000 was dispersed among 13 local businesses who needed assistance during this economic pause due to COVID-19.

There are still several resources for small businesses in need of assistance, these resources can be found on www.duboisstrong.com .

For future loans, Dubois Strong can help through the already established Dubois Strong Enterprise Loan Fund (ELF). This program is designed to support both retention and expansion of existing business as well as the creation of new business opportunities in Dubois County.

Eligibility for the loan program is restricted to businesses located within Dubois County.