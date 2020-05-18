Falling tree injures two juveniles near Shoals

Two juveniles are in the hospital after a tree fell over the weekend.

Martin County Sheriff Deputies responded to a 911 call about a tree falling on a vehicle in a rural area near Shoals on Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Deputies say a driver and two juveniles were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

We’re told that both juveniles were flown to the University of Louisville Hospital with possible head injuries.

Their current condition is not known at this time.

The driver was not injured.

Lost River Fire Department responded to the scene and removed the tree.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.