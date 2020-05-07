Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Looking Into Ride Reservation System To Keep Attendees Safe

With Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari set to open up come June 14th, this proves that summer isn’t canceled. Rather, it will be a little different than normal.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Fourth Generation Owner Leah Koch says that Holiday World is doing everything that they can to make sure as many attractions are open as possible that first day back.

“It’s still difficult to tell with the social distancing and things like that just how will be operating each and every attraction, but will be releasing a plan in just a couple short weeks where we will let people know what we expect to have open.”

Holiday World has said that that the park will have hand sanitizer readily available as well as rides being sanitized on opening day, but attendance restrictions may be put in place to keep park attendants safe. Koch mentioned that a new ride reservation system may be put in place to make sure riders stay socially distanced.

“We’re looking into some right now that. You might be able to place a reservation on your phone or if it’s not on your phone you can check in with a ride attendant and they can help you do that. We’re looking for ways to keep people separated and perhaps out of the queue lines. We’re definitely going to have a ton of social distancing guidelines.”

Koch says that employee morale is up despite the COVID-19 pandemic, however, difficulties have arisen since this is the time of year new recruits are supposed to be coming in to train. However, Koch says that they have found a way to still have their trainees learn the ropes of Holiday World.

“We’ve already taken orientation online. In past years we get probably a hundred future employees into a room and tell them all about the general atmosphere of working at Holiday World and get them really excited. We take them out on a park tour. So this year all of that has been taken online,”

Koch continues by saying that their departmental training has been taken online as well.

“We’ve adapted for sure, even the in-person training. Now that restrictions are being lifted we’ll be able to have some groups of up to turn up to twenty-five at each level. We’re gonna try to train as many people as we can as safely as we can.”

Koch says that anyone currently being brought into the park is being medically screened and questioned to make sure that the park staff is safe at this time.

Koch says that the public will know when any changes and set plan for opening day and the season is ready to go.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is set to open on June 14th this summer.