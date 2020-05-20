Indiana moving to Stage 3 of reopening plan on Friday

Indiana is moving to the next stage of Governor Holcomb’s ‘Back on Track Indiana’ plan sooner than initially thought.

Starting Friday, May 22nd, the state will be in Stage 3.

Originally, Stage 3 was planned to start on Sunday, May 24th.

During Stage 3:

-Hoosiers 65 years and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should stay home

-work remotely when possible

-face coverings are recommended

-social gatherings of up to 100 people are allowed (while following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines)

-retail stores and malls can open to 75% capacity

-mall common areas like food courts and sitting areas are limited to a 50% capacity

-Gyms, YMCA’s, and other fitness centers can open with restrictions. Class sizes and equipment must be spaced to accommodate social distancing. Equipment must be cleaned after each use and employees are required to wear face coverings.

-Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, and similar facilities can open with social distancing guidelines in place

-Community pools and campgrounds can open with social distancing limitations and sanitation precautions

-Recreational sports practices can resume (expect contact sports like football and lacrosse)

-Youth summer day camps can start on June 1st

-State Park inns can start to reopen

-Raceways can reopen with no fans

-Movie theatres can reopen to 50% capacity

-The CDC will continue providing guidance about day and overnight camps.

The governor’s order also:

-extends the prohibition on turning off utilities

-extends the prohibition on filing mortgage foreclosures and evictions

-extends the deadline to acquire or renew licenses, vehicles, and registrations etc.

For more information about the ‘Back on Track Indiana’ plan, visit backontrack.in.gov.