Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 33 additional deaths reported

May 12, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,444 deaths, 25,127 positive cases, and 150,510  individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 57 cases, 2 deaths
  • Pike-3 cases
  • Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death
  • Perry –26 cases
  • Martin – 7 cases
  • Daviess – 55 cases – 15 Deaths
  • Orange – 118 cases – 18 Deaths
  • Knox- 21 cases
  • Crawford- 20 cases
  • Posey- 16 cases
  • Lawrence- 122 cases – 16 Deaths
  • Gibson- 8 cases
  • Warrick- 128 cases – 20 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 195 cases – 2 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh

