Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,444 deaths, 25,127 positive cases, and 150,510 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 57 cases, 2 deaths
- Pike-3 cases
- Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death
- Perry –26 cases
- Martin – 7 cases
- Daviess – 55 cases – 15 Deaths
- Orange – 118 cases – 18 Deaths
- Knox- 21 cases
- Crawford- 20 cases
- Posey- 16 cases
- Lawrence- 122 cases – 16 Deaths
- Gibson- 8 cases
- Warrick- 128 cases – 20 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 195 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
Be the first to comment on "Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 33 additional deaths reported"