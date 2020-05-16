Jasper High School releases end of year textbook collection schedule

As the school year comes to a close, many schools are sending out textbook collection schedules to parents and students.

But this year, it will be a little different. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials are also implementing certain safety guidelines.

Jasper High School sent out the following information in a letter this past week:

JHS Students, Parents & Guardians,

A drive collection of materials will take place at the Jasper High School on the following dates:

-Wednesday, May 20th, from 8 am to 3 pm

-Thursday, May 21st from 11 am to 6 pm

Each class will return materials in an assigned parking lot. Families with more than one JHS student may choose the most convenient lot.

-Seniors will return items in the front (west) lot

-Juniors will return items in the soccer lot (Northeast)

-Sophomores will return items in the north half of the Southeast Band lot

-Freshman will return items in the south half of the Southeast Band lot closest to Ed Yarbrough Tennis Complex.

Everyone should enter school using the Northwest entrance via St. Charles Street. Seniors will exit using the Southwest entrance onto St. Charles Street. All Juniors, Sophomores, and Freshman will exit onto 15th street.

All textbooks, devices and chargers must be free of papers and in the same condition as they were issued. The return process will involve three stations and everyone will remain in their vehicles.

-the first station will issue students their current class schedule with the return checklist

-the second station will be for the return of the device and charger. (Students requiring a device for AP testing and athletic reasons may keep their device.)

-the third station will be the return of textbooks, library books, ad other school issued materials

-after completing the third station, students will receive a copy of the checklist showing materials that were returned.

Students will not be able to enter the school until after June 30th due to Governor Holcomb’s executive order.

School officials will be communicating a time students may enter the school to retrieve their personal belongings and return school property that remained in their lockers.