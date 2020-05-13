Jasper postpones next month’s Downtown Chowdown event

Jasper’s Downtown Chowdown June event has been postponed.

Town officials say they postponed the event due to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive order of less than 100 people attending an event.

The first event is now scheduled for Wednesday, July 8th. This could change, depending on Governor Holcomb’s direction.

As a reminder, the event will be held the second Wednesday of the month with a time change of 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, rain or shine, on the square in downtown Jasper. A list of dates is listed below:

Wednesday, July 8th

Wednesday, August 12th

Wednesday, September 9th

Wednesday, October 14th

Downtown Chowdown will have multiple food truck vendors from throughout the region serving a variety of foods, live music sponsored by Smithville Fiber, Farmers’ Market vendors, late shopping hours, games, and great conversations in a laid-back setting. Bring your family, friends, and co-workers and come “chowdown”!