Law banning cell phone use while driving goes in effect July 1st

It will soon be illegal for Hoosiers to use their cell phones while driving.

House Bill 1070 officially goes into effect on July 1st.

This new law bans motorists from holding and/or using a cell phone when they are driving. Unless they are calling 911 for an emergency, or are using hands-free technology like Bluetooth or have the phone in a cradle.

If caught violating this law, Hoosiers will face a Class C Infraction and fines up to $500.

Governor Holcomb officially signed the bill into a law in March.