Oakland City Man Dead After Police Involved Shooting; ISP Investigating

The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pike County.

On Sunday afternoon, just after 2:00 pm, Pike County Dispatch received a call from 69-year-old Michael Faries of Oakland City, stating that he and his and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were greeted by Faries’ Wife, who initially didn’t let officers enter their residence. Officers were eventually able to gain access to go in. Within seconds of entering the residence, a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy discharged his firearm and struck Michael Faries. Officers administered CPR on Faries until EMS arrived, but Faries was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was recovered at the scene. Detectives were not able to substantiate any information concerning someone shooting at the Faries’ prior to police arriving.

The identity of the officers involved in this incident will be released later this week.

This is an on-going investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.