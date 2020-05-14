Perry County Gets COVID-19 Testing Center

Perry County now has a COVID-19 testing center.

Located at the Schergen’s Center in Tell City, hours for testing will be from 8:00am to 8:00pm. This is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, head to lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1116.

Those eligible for testing include those who are symptomatic, showing cough, shortness of breath, fever, and other symptoms, as well as the At-Risk Population, close contacts to those who have been exposed to a COVID-19 Positive Case, or those who live in a congregate group setting, such as a jail, nursing hoMe, or shelter.

For more information, call the Perry County Health Department at 812-547-2746.