Three Men Arrested After Stealing Generators from Jasper Home Depot

Three men are facing felony charges after stealing from a department store in Jasper.

50-year-old Ramone Stroud of Louisville, 18-year-old Jordan Armstrong, and 37-year-old Howard Stiltz of Winamac was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and charged with a felony count of theft.

On Tuesday, just before 1:00 pm, the Indiana State Police were called to the report of a theft at the Jasper Home Depot and that the suspect’s vehicle left the store with three occupants, heading north on US 231.

A Martin County Sheriff’s Officer saw the vehicle a short time later on US 50 near Rama Dye Road in Martin County. After a traffic stop, all three occupants were detained and identified as Stroud, Armstrong, and Stiltz. Inside the vehicle were two generators stolen from Home Depot, with a value of nearly $1,200.

All three men were arrested and lodged at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Armstrong is facing an additional misdemeanor count of possession of a cannabinoid. Stroud is facing an additional misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.